Brick-throwing yobs force Sheffield bus services to divert
Sheffield bus services have been forced to divert after coming under attack from yobs throwing bricks in a Sheffield suburb on Tuesday evening.
Tuesday, 03 September, 2019, 19:19
Stagecoach Yorkshire tweeted that its service 1will not go through Blackstock Road in Gleadless for the rest of the evening due to the incident.
"Service 1 will be diverted via Gleadless Road, Leighton Road and Aeburn Road in both directions. Sorry for the inconvenience," it said.