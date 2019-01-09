Brian, age 75, to ride 2019 miles for charity in memory of his wife

A man who has not ridden a bike for over fifty years is gearing up to cycle 2019 miles to raise money for charity.

Brian Jackson, aged 75, has set himself the ambitious target of riding a total of 2019 miles across the country this year, despite not having sat in the saddle for 55 years.

Brian will be taking on the challenge in aid of the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association in memory of his late wife Chris, who died of the disease in 2012.

Brian said: “Although it was a devastating time for us all, friends and numerous other people, plus our faith, helped us to cope with the challenges that MND brings.

“The help of the Motor Neurone Disease Association was particularly appreciated with its practical help and support.

Brian has already raised almost £15,000 for the charity by completing two previous challenges.

In 2015, he wore shorts all year and in 2017 he wore a kilt all year, earning him the nickname of Bare Legs Brian.

He said: “2019 sees the return of Bare Legs Brian, but this year I am doing something more challenging.

“It is with the intention of helping people who find themselves faced with Motor Neurone Disease, and to help fund research into the disease, that I will cycle 2019 miles in 2019 and, at some point in the year, undertake a cycle tour of places beginning with the letters of LET’S BEAT MND.”

Motor neurone disease (MND) is a fatal rapidly progressing disease that affects the brain and spinal cord, attacking the nerves that control movement so muscles no longer work.

It kills a third of people within a year, and more than half within two years of diagnosis.

The disease affects up to 5,000 adults in the UK at any one time and kills six people every day. There is no cure for it.

The MND Association is the only national charity in England, Wales and Northern Ireland focused on MND care, research and campaigning.

Denise Davies, Head of Community Fundraising at the MND Association, praised Brian for his fundraising efforts, and said donations like his were vital for the charity.

She said: “Without the amazing continued support of people like Brian the MND Association simply would not be able to provide its vital support services, fund research to find a cure and campaign and raise awareness of MND.

“Together we are making a real difference for people affected by this devastating disease.”

If you would like to support Brian, please donate at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/BareLegsBrianonaBike or text ‘BLBJB76’ to 70070.

You can also follow Brian’s progress by searching ‘Barelegsbrian’ on Facebook and ‘@BareLegsBrian’ on Twitter.