Brexit: Doncaster people invited to have their say at town centre Brexitometer event this weekend

Doncaster people will have the chance to have their say on Brexit – and whether they think it will be good for the town at an event in the town centre this weekend.

On Saturday, grassroots campaigners from the Best For Doncaster group will hold a Brexitometer event between 11am and 1pm in the Market Place, outside Primark.

The Best for Doncaster group attended the London People's Vote march.

The campaigners will ask local residents – regardless whether they voted leave, remain, or couldn’t/didn’t vote in the 2016 referendum - how they feel Brexit is going.

This will be the third Brexitometer event held by the group, having previously held one in Doncaster in July and Stainforth in September.

The event will is hot on the heels of last Saturday’s People’s Vote march in London.

The UK’s second largest protest this century saw some 700,000 people attend, including a number of members of ‘Best for Doncaster’, along with members of groups from the wider Yorkshire region.

More than a million signatures have been collected supporting a People’s Vote giving the public the final say on any Brexit deal.

“As the lies and false promises of the leave campaign are being exposed on an almost daily basis, it is becoming increasingly obvious that the national mood has changed on Brexit” says ‘Best for Doncaster Chair Frederika Roberts.

“We are seeing this reflected in our Doncaster Brexitometers (which have shown similar results to those in towns and cities up and down the country) and the number of people who attended the People’s Vote march, especially those travelling from high leave-voting areas such as Doncaster, Hull and Sunderland.”

Doncaster MPs Caroline Flint, Ed Miliband and Rosie Winterton have been sent e-mail invitations to attend the Brexitometer event on Saturday.