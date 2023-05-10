Brewing firm partners with Sheffield Hospitals Charity to bring cheer

Triple Point Brewing, has partnered with Sheffield Hospital Charity in a bid to raise money through the sale of branded cans for corporate clients.

Left, Sam Earnshaw, head of corporate partnerships and major giving, right, Alex Barlow, head brewer at Triple Point Brewing

The scheme will see 10p from each can donated to the charity which funds five key Sheffield Teaching Hospitals including Northern General and Royal Hallamshire Hospitals.

George Brook, sales manager at Triple Point Brewing, said ‘We've always offered corporate cans, but often wondered how to bring a charitable aspect into it. So, when we came across an opportunity to collaborate in support of one of the city's leading charities, it was a no-brainer’

The initiative offers businesses the opportunity to badge the brewery’s popular flagship lager and ale brews Helles and Cryo with their own designs.

Sam Earnshaw, head of corporate partnerships and major giving, added: “We’re excited about our partnership with Triple Point Brewing.

"It’s something different and a great way for businesses to establish their brand identity at an event, or as a standout piece of merchandise. But more importantly, it’s an easy way to give back.”

Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust helps Sheffield Charity Hospitals deliver the best care to over 1.6 million patients and their families in the region each year.

Ms Earnshaw said: “At Sheffield Hospitals Charity we’re always looking for new and innovative ways for companies and individuals to get involved in our fundraising efforts.

“We’re looking forward to seeing some well-known organisations with their very own branded cans over the coming months.’

Alex Barlow, head brewer at Triple Point Brewing, added: “The charity has a city-wide scope and ability to improve the lives of everyone in the region.

"So, to brew beer in support of such a fantastic cause is a wonderful opportunity for us and we hope organisations across Sheffield can get on board with supporting this initiative too.”

