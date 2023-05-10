News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

Brewing firm partners with Sheffield Hospitals Charity to bring cheer

Triple Point Brewing, has partnered with Sheffield Hospital Charity in a bid to raise money through the sale of branded cans for corporate clients.

By Ashley KippaxContributor
Published 10th May 2023, 11:34 BST
Left, Sam Earnshaw, head of corporate partnerships and major giving, right, Alex Barlow, head brewer at Triple Point BrewingLeft, Sam Earnshaw, head of corporate partnerships and major giving, right, Alex Barlow, head brewer at Triple Point Brewing
Left, Sam Earnshaw, head of corporate partnerships and major giving, right, Alex Barlow, head brewer at Triple Point Brewing

The scheme will see 10p from each can donated to the charity which funds five key Sheffield Teaching Hospitals including Northern General and Royal Hallamshire Hospitals.

George Brook, sales manager at Triple Point Brewing, said ‘We've always offered corporate cans, but often wondered how to bring a charitable aspect into it. So, when we came across an opportunity to collaborate in support of one of the city's leading charities, it was a no-brainer’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The initiative offers businesses the opportunity to badge the brewery’s popular flagship lager and ale brews Helles and Cryo with their own designs.

Most Popular

Sam Earnshaw, head of corporate partnerships and major giving, added: “We’re excited about our partnership with Triple Point Brewing.

"It’s something different and a great way for businesses to establish their brand identity at an event, or as a standout piece of merchandise. But more importantly, it’s an easy way to give back.”

Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust helps Sheffield Charity Hospitals deliver the best care to over 1.6 million patients and their families in the region each year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ms Earnshaw said: “At Sheffield Hospitals Charity we’re always looking for new and innovative ways for companies and individuals to get involved in our fundraising efforts.

“We’re looking forward to seeing some well-known organisations with their very own branded cans over the coming months.’

Alex Barlow, head brewer at Triple Point Brewing, added: “The charity has a city-wide scope and ability to improve the lives of everyone in the region.

"So, to brew beer in support of such a fantastic cause is a wonderful opportunity for us and we hope organisations across Sheffield can get on board with supporting this initiative too.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sam and Alex invite companies that would like to have its own personalised branded beer to get in touch.

Related topics:Sheffield Hospitals CharitySheffield Teaching Hospitals