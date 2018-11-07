Brewery to rename flagship beer after Sheffield mum-of-three with terminal cancer

A popular Sheffield tipple will be renamed this week in honour of a mum-of-three who has stage four bowel cancer.

On Friday, November 9, Thornbridge Brewery’s Jaipur India pale ale will be renamed ‘JenPour’ after Jenny Walker, a former employee of the company.

In June this year, Jenny, who is a mum to three young girls - six-year-old Nia, four-year-old Cora and one-year-old Beth - was given the devastating news that her cancer had failed to respond to treatment and she has only limited time left.

However, despite this shocking blow, Jenny and her family have used their time to fundraise a huge amount for charity, as well as raising awareness of bowel cancer.

Simon Webster, chief executive officer of Thornbridge Brewery, said that when they became aware of Jenny’s ‘astonishing’ bravery, they were determined to find a way of showing their support.

He said: “Jenny was one of our first employees at Thornbridge when Jim and I started the business and was great to have on board.

“When we found out about her situation we got to thinking about how we could add something to the fantastic fundraising she had already done. As we knew Jenny, we thought she’d be up for the challenge of succeeding Jaipur, for one day at least!

“Typically, she thought it a great idea and is joining in what should be a great way of raising money for an amazing cause and also leaving another footprint of her life that will live on in everyone’s memory.

“Whilst always urging everyone to drink responsibility Id also urge them all to give the JenPour a kicking on Friday night – lets raise as much money as possible and raise a glass to a great woman!”

On Friday, the brewery’s flagship beer will be renamed JenPour in all of Thornbridge’s seven Sheffield pubs - The Cricket Inn, The Hallamshire House, The Greystones, The Stags Head, The Coach and Horses, The Cross Scythes and The Bath Hotel.

All proceeds from the sales of the re-christened beer on the day will then be donated to Weston Park Hospital, where Jenny has received her treatment over the last few years.

Weston Park Hospital is the region’s only specialist cancer hospital, and provides care for thousands of people across South Yorkshire, North Derbyshire and North Nottinghamshire.

The hospital’s dedicated charity needs to raise £2 million each year to continue providing the best possible care for patients and their relatives.

The brewery hopes to raise £5,000 for hospital in total, and will also be running a raffle throughout November.

Tickets will be sold in Thornbridge pubs and other venues in Sheffield before being drawn at Thornbridge’s ‘taproom social’ on Wednesday, November 28.