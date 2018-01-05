BREAKING: Two men arrested over stabbings at Sheffield nightclub Niche

Police have revealed that two men have been arrested in connection with a number of stabbings at Sheffield nightclub Niche last month.

South Yorkshire Police have revealed that the men were arrested this morning as part of a joint operation in Sheffield.

Police in Sheffield tweeted: "Did you see this Convoy this morning. The Tasking Team were assisting our colleagues in CID, with support from @SYPOperations, doing arrest attempts in relation to the stabbings over the Xmas weekend.

"Two men have been arrested and the investigation continues. More to follow..."

The nightclub was closed by police after five men were injured following a violent altercation in the early hours of Saturday, December 23.

Five men were injured during the incident, four of them with stab wounds.

Police said that they believe the trouble may have started at the nightclub before spilling out onto the street.

All five injured men, aged 21, 22, 23, 39 and 42, were taken to hospital. None of their injuries were believed to be life-threatening.

Niche's closure notice was extended by a fortnight on Boxing Day at Sheffield Magistrates' Court, where a hearing was adjourned until January 9.