BREAKING: Sheffield nightclub Niche CLOSED after four men stabbed this morning

Sheffield nightclub Niche has been closed by police after five men were injured in a violent incident this morning.

The nightclub on Walker Street has been issued with a 48-hour closure notice after five men were injured, four of them with stab wounds, at around 4.50am.

Sheffield Superintendent Paul McCurry said: “Having reviewed the circumstances of the incident, I have authorised the closure notice for the Niche nightclub.

"I believe the closure is necessary to protect the public and prevent further disorder from occurring.

“The premise will remain closed for 48-hours until a hearing at Sheffield Magistrates Court on Tuesday, 26 December.”

The Wicker was closed throughout the morning, between Savile Street and Derek Dooley Way, as officers conducted enquiries into the incident.

Police said earlier today that they believe the trouble may have started at the nightclub before spilling out onto the street.

Officers were called to the Wicker at around 4.50am to reports of a man with stab wounds.

On arrival, three more men with suspected stab or slash wounds and another with injuries believed to have been sustained in an assault.

All five men, aged 21, 22, 23, 39 and 42, were taken to hospital. None of their injuries are believed to be life-threatening.



Read more at: https://www.thestar.co.uk/our-towns-and-cities/sheffield/four-men-found-stabbed-near-the-wicker-just-outside-sheffield-city-centre-1-8925264



Read more at: https://www.thestar.co.uk/our-towns-and-cities/sheffield/four-men-found-stabbed-near-the-wicker-just-outside-sheffield-city-centre-1-8925264



Read more at: https://www.thestar.co.uk/our-towns-and-cities/sheffield/four-men-found-stabbed-near-the-wicker-just-outside-sheffield-city-centre-1-8925264