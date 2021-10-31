Breaking news: Several injured in rail crash as train carriage derailed

The force added that no-one died in the crash between two trains at the Fisherton Tunnel between Andover and Salisbury. Fifty firefighters are on the scene.

A spokesman tweeted: “Officers are continuing to respond to the incident at Fisherton Tunnel. A number of people have been injured, but thankful no-one has died.”

The driver trapped after the crash has been released from his cab and has been taken to hospital - but is not seriously injured, sources told PA.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services on London Road in Salisbury, Wiltshire, near to the scene of a crash involving two trains near the Fisherton Tunnel between Andover and Salisbury

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “At around 7pm this evening, the rear carriage of the 1708 Great Western Railway service from Portsmouth Harbour to Bristol Temple Meads derailed after striking an object on its approach to Salisbury station.

“The derailment knocked out all of the signalling in the area. Subsequently, the 1720 South Western Railway service from London Waterloo to Honiton then collided with the Bristol train.

News reports say that 12 people were injured and

An Office of Rail and Road spokesperson said: “We’re supporting Network Rail and the train operators, plus RAIB (Rail Accident Investigation Branch) and the British Transport Police with respect to the collision between two trains near Salisbury Tunnel Junction and liaising with emergency services responding to the incident.”

Two aircraft from the National Police Air Service were deployed to assist emergency services at the scene of the collision.