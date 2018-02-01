BREAKING NEWS: 1500 jobs cut at supermarket chain with 14 South Yorkshire locations

Around 1500 jobs are to be cut at Morrisons stores, it has been announced.

The supermarket giant has 14 shops across South Yorkshire but the company has not yet revealed the specific store locations which will be affected.

It is part of a restructure that is set to affect management roles, including those in charge of warehouses.

But it will also see the creation of 1, 700 more junior job roles which will include shop checkout staff and shelf stackers.

It is understood that there are around 800 current management vacancies at Morrisons, which current managers can apply for. But this means that around 700 senior workers will either face redundancy or a lower paying job if they stay with the company.

Gary Mills, Morrisons retail director, said: “Very regrettably, there will be a period of uncertainty for some managers affected by these proposals and we’ll be supporting them through this important process. Our commitment is to redeploy as many affected colleagues as possible.”

Joanne McGuinness, national officer for the Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers, described the move - due to take effect in April - as another 'big upheaval' for workers.

She added: "Our priorities are to avoid redundancies and help our members stay employed within the business."

Morrisons became the latest supermarket to shake up its workforce as the sector scrambles to adapt to changing shopping habits.

The move comes just a week after Sainsbury's announced a restructure designed to save £500 million.

The supermarket chain - which has about 20 stores across Sheffield - is cutting costs over the next three years with employees potentially facing demotion.

Sainsbury's has not yet confirmed the number of staff affected by the move or the locations but accepted it is "in the thousands."

It is understood the plans involve scrapping manager positions which will be replaced by fewer, but mostly better paid, management roles in each store.

Employees reportedly have the choice of either applying for these new roles or accepting a more junior position if unsuccessful.

A source at the Sainsbury's in The Moor, Sheffield, who did not want to be identified, raised concerns about job losses.

However, a spokesperson for the supermarket stressed there will be no job cuts and the intention is to retain the overall headcount of the workforce.

She added there will also be no store closures.

In addition, Tesco last week revealed it was cutting 1, 700 shop floor management jobs from its larger stores and fulfilment centes.