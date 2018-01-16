BREAKING: Motorists stuck and traffic GRIDLOCKED in Stocksbridge after cars crash in snow

Have your say

Motorists have been warned that Stocksbridge is currently gridlocked due to the adverse road and weather conditions.

Stagecoach Yorkshire have warned that the area is gridlocked and there are vehicles struck due to the road conditions.

There are currently heavy delays on all bus services to Stocksbridge.

Stagecoach Supertram have said that SL1 link buses are experiencing 'severe disruption' due to snow and a 'number of collisions blocking the route'.

As a result, they are only serving Manchester Road to Fox Valley.

A bus is reportedly stuck on Cedar Road and there has also been a car crash on Hole House Lane blocking the road.

Stagecoach Yorkshire said they would be doing 'everything they can' to get passengers home safely.