BREAKING: Ian Lawlor signs new contract with Doncaster Rovers

Goalkeeper Ian Lawlor has signed a new two-year deal with Doncaster Rovers.

The 24-year-old was due to see his contract expire in the summer but has agreed fresh terms with the club, committing his future until 2021.

And he says there was no hesitation in extending his stay at the club.

“I’m settled and everyone has always been really good with me throughout the club,” Lawlor said.

“It’s pleasing I’m wanted here for the next two years so I’m focused on getting over the injury now.

“I have no reason to want to leave the club, once we started speaking it was an easy decision for me to agree the new deal.”

Lawlor’s season was ended in January with a shoulder injury. After the starting the campaign behind Marko Marosi in the pecking order, the Dubliner forced his way into the side and had made 17 appearances by the time of his injury.

Lawlor said he has appreciated the support of boss Grant McCann throughout his injury, and the determination to keep him at the club.

He said: “I was coming towards the end of my contract and I didn’t know where I was going to be, but the manager has been great with me and he understood my position.

“I can’t speak highly enough of him for the trust he’s put in me, he told me now I’ve got the deal sorted to just come back as fit and strong as I possibly can.”

Lawlor has made 75 appearances for Rovers since joining from Manchester City in January 2017.

Rovers are understood to have reached the advanced stage of discussions with two of the club’s more senior players and expect to be able to announce new deals in the near future.

Boss Grant McCann revealed last week he had handed over the responsibility for talks to chief executive Gavin Baldwin and secretary Mary Lally.

It is understood the futures of goalkeeper Marko Marosi and full back Danny Andrew will be readdressed in the summer after the pair failed to agree new contracts before a mandated deadline.