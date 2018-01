Have your say

A driver has crashed into a Lidl store in Sheffield this afternoon.

Emergency services have rushed to the scene on Greenland Road after a driver crashed their car into the building at around 12pm.

Eye-witnesses said that the car looked to have ended up on the wrong side of the road following earlier crash, judging by tyre tracks on the grass verge.

Traffic is building in the area.

South Yorkshire Police has been approached for a comment.