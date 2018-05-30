Break-in yards from closed police station in Sheffield fuels calls for reopening

Thieves broke in to a shop yards from a disused Sheffield police station, prompting renewed calls for the station to be reopened.

Burglars struck at a petrol station store on Manchester Road in Deepcar overnight on Sunday, damaging the premises and taking a large quantity of cash and cigarettes.

The petrol station and attached McColl's convenience store are just two doors down from the old Deepcar police station.

A petition to reopen the police station was launched a month ago on the Change.org website, following an armed robbery, and has been signed more than 1,400 times.

The petition's founder claimed the latest break-in again highlighted the need for the area to have its own police station, writing 'sitting ducks again'.

The petition, addressed to the South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner Dr Andrew Billing, states that robberies and burglaries in the neighbourhood have increased since the police station closed, leaving the nearest staffed stations in Ecclesfield and Attercliffe.

"This results in a minimum of a 20 minute journey time to reach our community in times of need," it adds.

"Cuts to community policing are putting lives, property and livelihoods at risk. This is not acceptable."

Dale Burkinshaw, who signed the petition, commented: "We used to live in a lovely safe village environment but not any more. More crime here in Deepcar and Stocksbridge. We need more policing to keep criminals at bay."

Fellow signatory Nigel Cherry added: "We as a large and growing community need a strong police presence. It is better to prevent crime than try to stop it once it has got organised."

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said the break-in was reported to have taken place between 10pm on Sunday evening and 5am the following morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 224 of May 28.

The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police and the Office of the South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner inviting them to respond to the petition.