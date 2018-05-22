Brave young bombing survivor from Dronfield returns to Manchester for anniversary commemorations

A young survivor of the Manchester bombings from Dronfield bravely returned to the city today on the first anniversary of the terror attack.

Amelia Thompson, aged 12, was with her mum Lisa Newton at the concert and was left traumatised by the tragedy.

But the youngster from Dronfield Woodhouse, near Sheffield, plucked up the courage to return to Manchester for the anniversary commemorations today - days after meeting David Beckham at the royal wedding.

Her mother told how hard it had been to go back for Amelia - who screamed so much at the horrors she witnessed that night she damaged her vocal cords - but she hailed the atmosphere in the city as people united in remembrance.

"We've never been to St Ann's Square," she said.

"Before, we wanted to come to see all the flowers but we just didn't have the courage.

"So it's the first time we've actually been right here. So that was quite hard.

"We've just come down here to listen to the choirs and have a walk around to the cathedral.

"We're going to meet some of the families. It's quite a nice vibe but it's hard."

Amelia was one of the special guests invited to soak up the atmosphere in the grounds of Windsor castle for the royal wedding on Saturday.

She generously invited Sharon Goodman, whose 15-year-old granddaughter Olivia Campbell-Hardy was killed in the attack, to be her plus-one, but Kensington Palace was so moved by the gesture it provided extra tickets so Amelia's mum could join them.

Amelia, who posed for a selfie with David Beckham amid the celebrations that day, said she wanted to be in Manchester today to support other families affected by the atrocity.

"At the moment I'm alright," she said.