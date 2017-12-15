Brave South Yorkshire shop worker foils armed robbery

Have your say

A have-a-go-hero shop worker foiled an armed robbery despite being threatened with a knife.

A knifeman burst into Sohals Mini Market in Green Lane, Rawmarsh, and threatened staff with a blade while demanding money.

But a brave member of staff foiled the attempted robbery and the raider fled empty handed. Nobody was injured.

Police have now released CCTV of the suspect following the incident on Wednesday, December 13, at 4.30pm.

A police spokesperson said: "If you know who he is, or have any information about what happened, please call 101 quoting incident number 662 of 13 December 2017."