Brave Sheffield cancer survivor steps through ropes for charity boxing match

A cancer survivor stepped through the ropes for a charity boxing match to raise money to help the medical staff who saved his life.

Evan Williams was left 'shocked and devastated' when he was diagnosed with Nodular Lymphocyte-predominant Hodgkin Lymphoma in 2014 aged just 22.

The fight gets under way.

After 15 gruelling radiotherapy sessions at Sheffield's Weston Park Hospital he thankfully returned to full health and is now four years in remission.

Evan has just completed a charity boxing match to raise hundreds of pounds for Cancer Research UK, and to say thank you to the hospital staff who saved him.

Evan Williams.

Now aged 27, the Broomhill man also urged other people to get checked out as soon as possible if they notice any lumps or bumps.

He said: “I remember feeling a lump on my neck but I kept putting off going to the doctors.

“It was only after my mum and my girlfriend kept telling me to go that I eventually went.

“I was shocked when they told me what it was, it was devastating.”

Evan lands a punch.

He added: “But thankfully they caught it early enough and after treatment I came through it.

“I would urge anyone who thinks they have found a lump to go to the doctors straight away.

“If I had waited too long then things could have been very different.”

Evan, who handles emergency calls for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, won a three round contest on points against Spencer Few on November 17.

The boxers trade punches.

The white collar boxing event, held in a suite at Sheffield United's Bramall Lane stadium, has so far raised more than £700 towards a target of £1000.

Evan described the boxing match as 'one of the best experiences' of his life, and is planning to take part in another one next Spring this time to raise money for The Fire Fighters Charity.

He said: “It was my way of giving something back. I really enjoyed it.

“It was a hard eight week training camp but was all worth it in the end.

“I'm looking forward to doing it again.”

Donations can still be made online at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/evan-williams77