Brave little Sheffield girl diagnosed with life-threatening 'one in a million' condition needs bone marrow transplant

This brave Sheffield girl is in desparate need of a bone marrow transplant after doctors revealed she has a life-threatening 'one in a million' condition.

Little Myla Mae Hatcher, aged four, from Woodhouse was diagnosed with severe aplastic anaemia and the only cure is a transplant.

Myla at home in Woodhouse. Her mum Danielle said the four-year-old was 'full of life'. Picture: Andy Roe/The Star

The four-year-old who loves dancing and gymnastics needs to have two or three blood transfusions a week at Sheffield Children's Hospital.

Her heartbroken parents are calling on more people to join the bone marrow register so they can find a cure.

The rare disease stops the regular formation of red and white blood cells. The cells are needed to carry oxygen around the body and to fight infections.

The condition means poor Myla's immune system is weak making her extremely vulnerable to even the most common colds and flu. Her three-month-old brother Rio's bone marrow was tested but sadly, he wasn't a match.

The sprightly little girl, a lover of ballet, is hoping someone can provide the cure.

Her mum Danielle and dad John, noticed bruising on her legs around three weeks ago and after tests at Sheffield Children's Hospital, they were told the bad news.

"We initially thought it was Leukemia, that was the worst fear at the start," mum Danielle, 28, told The Star.

"They did some tests and told us they would be in touch but they called us back the same day asking us to come in.

Brave Myla has to have two to three blood transfusions a week at Sheffield Children's Hospital. Picture: Family handout

"It was odd feeling because it wasn't Leukemia which was a relief but that soon changed after we were told it was SAA.

"Our world literally fell in, it was terrible news but we're determined to keep going so we can get a donor."

Specialist doctors in Sheffield are now now scouring the bone marrow donation register to try and find a match for brave Myla.

They told the couple the disease is even more rare in children and is 'one in a million'.

Myla's baby brother Rio was tested to see if he was a donor match but sadly, he wasn't. Picture: Andy Roe/The Star

Dad John and Danielle's own mum have quit their jobs so they can focus on keeping the smiley four-year-old as healthy as she can.

Mum Danielle is hoping for some good news come the New Year and is urging people to join the register.

"She's been absolutely brilliant - everyone who meets her falls in love with her. The doctors and nurses have been amazed because she's so energetic and happy and she's just full of life.

"I didn't know much about the whole thing but 90 per cent of bone marrow donations are completely harmless. We're urging as many people to join up to the register, it only needs a swab from the mouth and you're on the list.

"We're hoping to find a match for our little girl. We want her to have the best life possible.

Posting on Facebook, which has been shared more than 1,500 times, the family said: "We are a heartbroken family who just wants a small chance of saving little girls life."

To join the register, click here.