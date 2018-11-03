Brave fundraisers’ in abseil effort for Sheffield hospitals

Daredevil fundraisers helped Sheffield’s hospitals continue its life-saving work by taking part in a 150ft abseil.
Sheffield Hospitals’ Charity and its sister charity, Neurocare, hosted a spooktacular Halloween fancy dress abseil at Magna Science Adventure Centre, in Rotherham, on Monday.
READ MORE: Night sky transformed in light and fireworks extravaganza at Sheffield Botanical Gardens
Fundraisers took on Magna’s 150ft purpose built free abseil platform – jumping into free air, not scaling down a wall - in a bid to raise £100 for vital funds to support patients in Sheffield.