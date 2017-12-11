Bragging Sheffield drug dealer nabbed by police after advertising business on INSTAGRAM

Advertising your business is usually a great idea to increase your profits, expand your client base and secure a successful, long-term future.

Except, of course, if you're a drug dealer.

Sadly, for one Sheffield drug dealer, this advice came just a little too late after his cannabis business was rumbled by police.

The dealer had been running an Instagram account under the name 'sheff.420' and bragged that he was 'always chasing the finest'.

The account had more than 200 followers and sarcastically claimed that the drugs were for 'medical use' and 'nothing for sale' along with a winking emoji face.

However, Sheffield South East NHP revealed last night that the owner of the Instagram page had been detained in Darnall after officers were alerted to it.

They also warned that anyone who had sent a message to the Instagram account or had undertaken any transactions might expect a visit from police.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "BREAKING: #Instagram #drug dealer detained in #Darnall.

"It’s alright advertising your wares on t'internet sheff.420 but you’re going to have to run faster than that IRL. Embarrassing: “All computer games and no exercise makes Jack* easy to catch. “

"*Jack not real name obviously.

"P.s. if you've sent sheff.420 a message recently or done any online transactions, you might get a knock on your door soon. See you soon!"