Bradway Primary School backs fair funding campaign

Staff at Bradway Primary School have shown their support for The Star and Sheffield Telegraph's campaign to fight for fairer funding for city schools.

More than 7,100 people have signed the online petition calling for the Government to redress the funding situation after headteachers warned of redundancies, bigger classes and shorter school weeks.

READ MORE: Sheffield school leaders warn of 'brutal' staffing cuts if 'appalling' funding goes ahead

To add your signature click here.

Remember to tweet a picture of yourself holding a poster with the hashtag #FairFundSheffieldSchools.

READ MORE: Sheffield MPs jointly call on education secretary to help avert funding crisis in the city’s schools

Alternatively email news@thestar.co.uk or write Sam Jackson, The Star, The Balance, Pinfold Street, S1 2GU.

READ MORE: University heads speak out about fair funding Sheffield schools campaign