Bradley Walsh pictured reading Sheffield newspaper in publicity shot for new Doctor Who

Sheffield is set to take centre stage in the new series of Doctor Who – as this publicity shot of Bradley Walsh reveals.

The Chase host, who plays companion Graham in the forthcoming series of the BBC sci-fi favourite, has been pictured reading a fictitious newspaper ‘The Sheffield Advertiser’ in newly released promotional photos for the show which returns in October.

Bradley Walsh reading 'The Sheffield Advertiser' in the publicity photo for the new Doctor Who. (Photo: BBC).

Walsh is shown reading the paper – complete with the headline “Local Bus Route Set To Change” inside a fish and chip shop – and it is understood Sheffield will play a key role in the series which sees actress Jodie Whittaker making her debut as the first female doctor.

.Earlier this year, it was revealed that another of the doctor’s companions is a Sheffield teenager who lives at the city's famous Park Hill flats.

Actress Mandip Gill, who plays character Yasmin Khan in the new series, said: "Yas is a 19-year-old from Sheffield.

"She asks for a bit more from life and she gets a bit more.

"She's whisked on an adventure with people who become her famlly. And she idolises the Doctor."

The city is set to feature strongly in episodes of the new series, with the Doctor's famous TARDIS landing in Sheffield in February for filming in front of the Grade II listed flats which are one of the most recognisable buildings on the Sheffield skyline.

Fans flocked to Park Hill to catch a glimpse of the star who was unveiled as the 13th Doctor last Christmas, taking over the famed role from actor Peter Capaldi.