Bradley adds extra star quality to Roundabout’s A Night at the Musicals!

A second Yorkshire-born West End actor and singer has joined the cast for a special night of musical entertainment at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre.

Bradley Judge will be joining the cast of Roundabout's A Night at the Musicals

Coronation Street favourite Wendi Peters and Sheffield’s Aladdin star Matt Croke are already confirmed to top the bill for A Night at the Musicals, South Yorkshire youth homelessness charity Roundabout’s all-singing fundraising showcase of community theatre talent.

And it is now confirmed that they will be joined on stage on May 23 by actor and singer Bradley Judge - currently touring in hit musical Sister Act, following a successful run at London’s Hammersmith Apollo.

Bradley has previously appeared alongside Wendi in the national tour of classic musical Salad Days.

Wendi Peters will be hosting A Night at the Musicals

His other London and touring appearances include Hairspray, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Hair, Grease and Pippin along with a host of pantomime and concert appearances.

Bradley grew up in West Yorkshire but also has strong links with the Sheffield and Rotherham area - his grandmother is acclaimed amateur singer and actor Chris Ayres.

“We are delighted that Bradley has a short break in his Sister act tour schedule which allows him to join us for this very special evening,” said Roundabout Events Fundraiser Denise Lawrenson.

“His presence adds to already phenomenal lineup of great talent, both professional and amateur.”

Aladdin star Matt Croke is supporting Roundabout

Already confirmed to appear following their acclaimed performances at last year’s show are X Factor and Tramlines singer Jack Marshall-Over and The Voice UK contestant Ruth Lockwood, alongside fellow South Yorkshire favourites Jessica Kennedy and Emma Southworth.

Also taking to the stage will be acapella chorus Steel City Voices and the young talent of both Rotherham Theatrical Student Academy and the RMC Academy of Theatre Performance.

“In just one show you will hear the top hits from the West End, Broadway and film, making the most of South Yorkshire’s great wealth of stage talent,” said Denise.

“And with Wendi introducing the performers - and those special guest performances by Bradley and Matt - it promises to be a stunning night of superb entertainment and a fantastic showcase for some of our finest local voices.”