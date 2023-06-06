Fire crews battled a blaze in a field for several hours near Sheffield, with a discarded cigarette thought to have been to blame.

Firefighters tackld the blaze for several hours at Agden Side Road, in Bradfield, near to Mortimer Road. South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue were alerted to the incident shortly before 3.30pm on Saturday afternoon (June 3) and six fire engines were mobilised to the scene.

A spokesperson said: “Firefighters used hose reels and beaters to extinguish the fire which involved approximately 100 sq metres of heathland.

“Crews came away from the incident at 10.18pm and re-attended the following morning to ensure the fire was completely extinguished.”

Sheffield North West neighbourhood policing team said officers assisted fire crews as well as local gamekeepers in securing the scene of the fire. The team believes a carelessly discarded cigarette caused the fire.

The team said on Twitter: “Please do not throw tab ends out of your car window.”