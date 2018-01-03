Brace yourselves, Sheffield Game of Thrones star Sean Bean is coming to star on new stamp

Have your say

He's appeared on film and TV for decades, but now Sheffield Game of Thrones star Sean Bean is set to feature on a STAMP.

The Royal Mail has unveiled a set of 15 first-class stamps featuring characters from the fantasy TV show, which will go on sale later this month.

And Bean's character, Eddard Stark - famed for his 'winter is coming' catchphrase, is among the stars to feature in the collection.

The HBO series, based on the books by George RR Martin, is filmed principally in Northern Ireland and has a mainly British and Irish cast.

The stamps include "Mother of Dragons" Daenerys Targaryen, played by Emilia Clarke, Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) and Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey).

Other characters to feature are Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), Tywin Lannister (Charles Dance), Olenna Tyrell (Dame Diana Rigg), Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), and Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau).

Five stamps include images of the Night King and the White Walkers, giants, direwolves and dragons, and the Iron Throne.

The collection's release comes ahead of the eighth and final series of Game of Thrones, which is currently in production.

Fans can pre-order the stamps now from the Royal Mail website and buy them from 23 January at Post Office branches across the UK or by calling Royal Mail's customer service line.