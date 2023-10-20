City homelessness charity Emmaus Sheffield is graffiti-free thanks to the team at B&Q.

B&Q volunteers help banish graffiti at Emmaus Sheffield HQ
and live on Freeview channel 276
Colleagues from the national DIY chain, in association with Neighbourly - the platform that connects charities with businesses that have volunteer time, money or product surplus to donate - have been giving their time to organisations that need their support.
As part of this volunteering project, there is an opportunity to receive up to £1,000 worth of materials to complete the work, if approved by B&Q and the Neighbourly team.
For Emmaus Sheffield, the request was for assistance to paint over unsightly graffiti on the outside of the charity’s headquarters in Cadman Street, close to Sheffield’s Canal Basin.
“I wanted our exterior to look more appealing to customers and our Companions who call it home,” said Emmaus Sheffield deputy manager Charley Fedorenko,.
“The B&Q team from the company’s Sheffield Penistone Road branch supplied all the paint which had to be colour matched due to us being a Grade 2 listed building.
“They also provided us with brushes, dust sheets and rollers and also a large tin of paint for inevitable touch ups.
“They spent a day with us, painting all the front of our building and we couldn't be more pleased!”
Emmaus Sheffield is the drug and alcohol-free project that provides a home, support and work for formerly homeless people in the city.
Through its Social Enterprise programme it aims to provide meaningful work and enable the people it supports – known as Companions - to eventually become self-supporting once more.