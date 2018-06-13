Boy shot on Sheffield estate 'gradually improving'

A boy, aged 17, shot on a Sheffield estate is gradually improving as he recovering from his ordeal in hospital.

The teenager was shot at the junction of Nodder Road and Hastilar Road South, Woodthorpe, at 9.10pm on Monday.

South Yorkshire Police said he suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body in the attack.

He was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries but is now in a serious but stable condition and said to be gradually improving.

Detective Chief Inspector Craig Jackson said: "We have a dedicated team of officers working on this investigation, who have been speaking to witnesses and working hard to ascertain the exact circumstances of what happened.

"Both uniformed and plain-clothed officers remain in the area today carrying out house-to-house enquiries and providing reassurance to the local community and while we are following up a number of enquiries, we need your help to identify those involved.

"If you saw what happened, or saw anything suspicious in the area prior to the incident occurring, please get in touch with us. Our priority now is identifying and apprehending those responsible and we need your help and support to do so."

He added: "While the cordon has now been removed, you can still expect to see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days and our officers are there to provide reassurance and for you to speak to, should you have any information or concerns.

"The investigation is still in the early stages and while there isn’t anything currently suggesting a connection to previous incidents in the area we continue to explore all lines of enquiry and keep an open mind as to the motive of the attack."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 989 of June 11 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.