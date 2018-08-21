Boy's brave goalkeeping debut for Sheffield side during 11-0 loss goes viral and this is why

Have your say

Sadly, for most of us who've played amateur sports, we've all been on the wrong end of an emphatic scoreline.

It's part and parcel of sport and quite often a great learning experience but at the time, it's not a pleasant feeling.

But, that didn't stop Allan Ogle's pride at watching his son make his goalkeeping debut during their side's 11-0 loss.

Despite the scoreline, nine-year-old Harrison made some fantastic saves for MDS Beighton Falcons and Allan decide to showcase them to the world.

Allan uploaded footage of Harrison's best saves to Twitter in a bid to cheer up his son following the heavy defeat.

But he could not have been expecting the overwhelming response to the clip.

The video of Harrison's brave goalkeeping display has gone on to get over 9,000 retweets and has been watched more than 1 million times.

Allan asked for 'any support' from football fans for Harrison who has 'overcome premature birth, swine flu, pneumonia and has educational challenges'.

But the incredible response didn't stop there.

Soon, messages of support were flying in from some of football's best shot-stoppers past and present.

Former Arsenal goalie David Seaman told Harrison that he conceded 12 goals during his first ever game for school.

Ex-England goalkeeper Ray Clemence, Vito Mannone, Bryan Gunn and Chris Kirkland also got in touch to welcome Harrison to the 'goalkeepers' union'.

Burnley's Nick Pope described Harrison as being 'brave as a lion' while Neville Southall wrote, 'Well done. Top Keeper. Love your goalkeeping'.

Harrison has now been offered a pair of goalkeeping gloves with his name on and a chance to watch a goalkeeping session at Manchester City.

Despite the inundation of messages, Allan told the BBC that there were only two players Harrison wanted to hear from.

He told the BBC: "I was telling him there were thousands of people talking about him on Twitter, including players, but there were only two players he was interested in, (Grimsby Town's) James McKeown, and Mo Salah.

"I suppose I thought it would be nice to get a few message from people, but I've been overwhelmed with the response.

"I just wanted to get the message over to him to enjoy playing no matter what the result."