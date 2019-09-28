Boy rescued from shelter at Sheffield park
A boy was rescued from the roof of a shelter at a Sheffield park last night, after getting stuck.
Saturday, 28th September 2019, 08:38 am
Updated
Firefighters were called out to Busk Meadow Park, off Shirecliffe Road, at around 7.30pm last night.
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said the boy was at the park with his friends before becoming stuck on the roof of a shelter.
Crew members helped to rescue the boy and left a short time later.