Boy, four, left needing surgery after being hit during 'freak' tree felling accident in Sheffield

Have your say

A four-year-old boy needed surgery after being hit be a falling tree in a 'freak accident' in Sheffield.

Oliver Rollinson was hit by the tree while walking on a footpath in Deepcarr with sister Ava, aged five, and grandmother Zena Crawshaw.

Oliver Rollinson, four, recovering at home in Dinnington

The trio had been shopping to Fox Valley retail park when the accident happened on a footpath down to a train line at around 11.30am on Monday.

Miss Crawshaw was also injured when the tree hit her on the head.

Trees close to the path were being felled by a contractor on behalf of Sheffield Council to make way for a cycle track behind homes on Manchester Road.

The children's grandfather and Miss Crawshaw's partner, Andy Culf, said: "They had just been to buy me a present from Fox Valley and were walking home and the tree just fell on them.

Oliver Rollinson with sister Ava, five

"There were no warning signs up to say they were chopping trees down.

"They could have been killed."

Mr Culf, from Deepcar, said he received a call from neighbours who had run to the family's rescue to tell him what had happened.

He raced to the scene to find them sat under the tree and being treated by paramedics.

The scene of the accident in Deepcar. Picture: Chris Etchells

"Oliver's cut below his eye was a really open wound. It looked horrific.

"I can't thank the people enough who came out to help.

"One man came out with blankets and things and offered them water."

Oliver's mother Chequela Rollinson, from Dinnington, was recovering from brain surgery in the Royal Hallamshire Hospital when the accident happened.

She said: "It's such a freak accident.

"They were just walking along and out of nowhere this tree came down on them. It was an accident, but an avoidable one."

Oliver was rushed to Sheffield Children's Hospital where he underwent surgery to treat the wound and was released the next day.

Miss Crawshaw was treated at the Northern General Hospital for a cut on her head and was released the same day.

Miss Rollinson added: "Ava has been a little bit quiet since.

"Oliver has been really upset especially since the surgery. The doctors have said he'll have a scar."

The Health and Safety Executive are understood to be investigating.

Sheffield Council and the Health and Safety Executive have been contacted for comment.