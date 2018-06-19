Boy caught with knife and cannabis after offensive gesture to police officers on Sheffield estate

A teenage boy who made an offensive gesture to police officers on a Sheffield estate was stopped and caught with a knife and cannabis.

The 17-year-old made the gesture as he cycled past two police officers patrolling Southey Green yesterday afternoon.

A teenage boy was found with a blade in Kyle Crescent, Southey Green, Sheffield

But the officers managed to stop him on Kyle Crescent and during a search he was found to be carrying a blade and cannabis.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Yesterday afternoon officers were on mobile patrol getting on with life on a neighbourhood team when for some reason a local 17-year-old male decided to give them the finger.

"Maybe he thought the fact he was on his pushbike gave him the belief that giving them the finger was okay and he'd get away anyway, even if they did chase him.

"I'm sure you can see where this story is going. Not only did he commit a pointlessly stupid public order offence, along with cycling offences during his disastrous escape plan, he was also found to be in possession of a potentially lethal blade and Class B drug following his capture on Kyle Crescent."

He added: "As a neighbourhood team, we will not turn a blind eye. If you see us, give us a wave and a smile, if you don't like us and don't wish to - fair enough. We have and we will continue to take the strongest stance against the carrying of knives and use of drugs on our community streets."