A boy is in police custody this afternoon after being arrested over a flour and water attack on three buses and a driver in Sheffield.

He was arrested after police officers were alerted to an incident at the bus terminus on Raeburn Road, Herdings, at 5.20am.

Three buses and a driver had flour and water thrown at them.

Police officers and firefighters were called to the bus terminus as a precaution and the area was cordoned off.

Some bus services were also suspended while police officers investigated the incident.

They are now all back on the road and services are operating as normal.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Just after 5.20am this morning, it was reported that three buses and a bus driver in the Raeburn Road area of Sheffield had a substance thrown at them.

“No one was injured during the incident and the substance is not believed to be harmful and is believed to be flour and water.

“A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to the incident on suspicion of common assault.”