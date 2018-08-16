Boy, aged nine, hit by car on Sheffield road

A nine-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after he was hit by a car in Sheffield this evening.

The boy was involved in a collision with a car on Buchanan Road, in Parson Cross, at around 6pm today.

READ MORE: Sheffield songwriter who penned Grammy-winning Aretha Franklin hit pays tribute to 'best ever'

Police said the youngster was taken to hospital with a leg injury which was not believed to be serious or life-threatening.

The road was closed following the crash, which took place between the junctions with Collinson Road and Lindsay Avenue, but it has since reopened.

READ MORE: Call for metal scanners at Sheffield schools to tackle knife crime

A 12-year-old boy was last year seriously injured on the same stretch of road, spending eight weeks in hospital after breaking both legs, fracturing his skull and neck and sustaining bleeding to the brain when he was hit by a car.