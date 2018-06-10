Boy, 7, rushed to hospital after being hit by car in Sheffield

Have your say

The seven-year-old boy has been rushed to hospital after he was hit by a car in Sheffield

Officers were called to a serious road traffic collision on the junction between Wensley Street and Upwell Street in the Grimesthorpe area of Sheffield this evening.

Police say the boy was riding a bike when he was hit by a white Kia Sportage car.

He has been rushed to hospital with serious head injuries and a broken ankle.

No details have been released about the driver.

The road remains closed off and officers are urging drivers to find an alternative route.