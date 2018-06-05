Boy, 17, arrested for dangerous driving after police chase in car stolen from Doncaster

A boy, aged 17, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after a police chase in a car stolen from Doncaster.

The teenager was quizzed by officers after a police pursuit along the M18.

CRIME: Puppy stolen by woman with child during viewing in Barnsley

Officers followed a black Audi A3 from the M1 in Derbyshire and found the vehicle abandoned in the Fishlake area.

The car had been stolen after a burglary in Bawtry.

POLICE: Killer still at large three months after fatal stabbing in Sheffield

READ MORE: Men still hunted six months after New Year's Day stabbings in Sheffield city centre

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Just before 12.50pm on Sunday, June 3, officers began to pursue a black Audi A3 along the M18 after it had travelled at speed on the M1 from Derbyshire.

"The pursuit led officers to the Fishlake area, where the car was found abandoned.

"Officers then discovered that the car had been stolen from a burglary in the Bawtry area.

"A 17-year-old boy, thought to have been driving the car, was arrested shortly after on suspicion of burglary and dangerous driving.

"He has since been released under investigation as enquiries continue."