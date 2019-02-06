A boy, aged 16, was stabbed in an attack in a Barnsley street.

The teenager was knifed in an incident on Doles Crescent, Royston, just before 9.50pm on Saturday, February 2.

He was taken to hospital for treatment but his injuries were not believed to be life threatening.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with wounding with intent and possession of a knife in a public place.

He is due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on March 5.