Boy, 16, interviewed by police over three robberies at Sheffield convenience store

A 16-year-old boy has been reported on summons in connection to three separate robberies alleged to have been carried out at the same Sheffield convenience store.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was interviewed by officers following three separate incidents at Ironbridge Convenience Store at Woodhouse Mill."

The offences occurred on Friday 13 October, Friday 20 October and Monday 27 November.

The teenager has been reported on summons for the attention and consideration of the Crown Prosecution Service.