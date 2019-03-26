Have your say

A boy, aged 15, is in hospital with serious injuries this morning after being stabbed in a knife attack in Sheffield.

The teenager was knifed in the Gleadless Valley area of the city at around 10.40pm yesterday.

Police activity in Raeburn Road, Herdings, this morning

South Yorkshire Police has not yet disclosed where exactly the stabbing actually took place but residents in Raeburn Road, Herdings, woke up this morning to find a police cordon in place in their street, which is believed to be connected to the police probe into the knife attack.

Police crime scene investigators were seen at the police cordon, which was under police guard for a number of hours.

A police cordon was put in place in Raeburn Road, Herdings, overnight

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is in police custody this morning.

The stabbing was reported to South Yorkshire Police at 10.40pm yesterday.

In a statement, the force said: “Officers are investigating an incident in which a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the Gleadless Valley area of Sheffield last night.

“Officers were called at around 10.40pm.

A police investigation has been launched after a boy, 15, was stabbed in Sheffield

“The 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains.

“A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody.”

Last May, 15-year-old Sam Baker was stabbed to death in Sheffield with a knife he was carrying.

The teenager was knifed by another 15-year-old boy in Lowedges Road, Loweges.

His killer, who cannot be named, admitted manslaughter and was jailed for two years and eight months.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.