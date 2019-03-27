A boy, aged 15, remains in hospital today after he was seriously injured in a knife attack.

The teenager was injured in an incident in the Raeburn Road area of Herdings on Monday night.

A boy was stabbed in Sheffield on Monday night

TRIBUTE: Tribute paid to legendary Sheffield nightclub boss

A 15-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been bailed until the middle of April

READ MORE: Notorious criminals serving life behind bars after being jailed in Sheffield



CRIME: Police probe into stabbing continues after woman attacks man in Sheffield

No other details on the incident have yet been disclosed by South Yorkshire Police.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.