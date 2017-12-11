Boy, 15, accused of supermarket burglary and house raid in Doncaster

A boy, aged 15, has appeared in court over a supermarket burglary and house raid in Doncaster.

The teenager is alleged to have committed the two burglaries in September.

In the house raid two vehicles are alleged to have been stolen.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is jointly accused along with Liam Askin, of East Lane, Stainforth, Doncaster.

The boy is due before Doncaster magistrates in January 31.

His co-accused, who has been remanded in custody, is due at Sheffield Crown Court on January 14.