Boy, 11, hurt in Sheffield crash

A boy, aged 11, suffered head and leg injuries in a collision in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police said a red Mini was involved in a collision with a white Ford transit van and a white Peugeot panel van at the junction of Deep Lane and Ecclesfield Road, Shiregreen, at 12.50pm on Friday, November 23.

The road was closed until 2.40pm while emergency services dealt with the incident.

In addition to the injured boy, the driver of the transit van was also taken to hospital with neck and shoulder injuries.

The driver of the Mini, a 42 year-old woman, escaped with minor injuries.

Witnesses should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 353 of November 23.