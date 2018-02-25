Boxing world unites in support of Sheffield-trained Scott Westgarth

The boxing community has united to show its support for Sheffield-trained fighter Scott Westgarth.

Westgarth secured a points victory against Dec Spelman at the Doncaster Dome on Saturday but then collapsed in the dressing room after the bout.

The Penistone fighter was knocked down on the ropes in the final round of the bruising clash but was declared the winner and gave interviews afterwards.

But he fell ill after the bout and was rushed to hospital.

Former world champion Carl Frampton posted a message of support on Twitter.

He said: “Waking up to news that boxer Scott Westgarth was rushed to hospital after winning his fight last night. Hoping that he fully recovers

Former Welsh professional boxer Enzo Maccarinelli also tweeted his support for the 31-year-old.

He said: "Just read the terrible news about Scott westgarth this morning thoughts and prayers with him and his family at this time when something happens like this it really hits home the sacrifices and risks us fighters take to achieve our dreams."

Coach Dave Coldwell said: "Just seen the news about Scott Westgarth being taken to hospital. Thoughts & prayers with him. Really hoping he’s gonna be ok."