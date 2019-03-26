Boxing: Kash Ali ready to finish David Price off inside four rounds, says trainer Adam Etches

Kash Ali won't bat an eyelid over rival David Price's claims that he is going to "destroy" him on Saturday.

The Rotherham heavyweight puts his 15-fight unbeaten record on the line against well-schooled David Price, at the Echo Arena, Liverpool, over 10 rounds.

The pair used to be sparring partners and Price, a former British, English, and Commonwealth champion and Olympic medallist, wants to make a statement that his career is back on track.

"I have got to be destroying Kash Ali and that's what I am expecting to do" said Price, 35.

Ali, eight years his junior, is ready to resist whatever comes his way. His Sheffield trainer Adam Etches said: "Kash thrives on this sort of pressure, he can't wait to get in there. He has trained like a beast and had great sparring with Mariusz Wach and (Olympics hopeful) Frazer Clarke. David is in for a shock. If he is expecting the Kash Ali he used to train with - he was nothing like as fit or as committed as he is now - then he'll be in trouble.

"Kash has a positive mindset about the task ahead and is 100% on it. I think he’ll stop David inside four rounds. And if it goes longer than four rounds, Price will quit, at some point, that's how I see it."

Etches believes the fight, on a Matchroom bill featuring Liam Smith v Sam Eggington, Joe Hughes v Robbie Davies Jnr and Anthony Fowler v Scott Fitzgerald, will elevate Ali's profile.

The South Yorkshireman has stopped his last four opponents, three of them inside the first two rounds.

Price, who has lost three of his last five bouts, says he has nothing against Ali other than the fact he is "standing in the way of bigger things." The Liverpudlian wants to prove people wrong who claim he is "shot."

*Meanwhile, Sheffield's Christian Kinsiona has pulled out of Saturday's Stefy Bull show at the Magna Centre. "Unfortunately I am not able to fight due to further investigations required following my recent MRI scan." he posted.

Kash Ali, right

"Thankfully this is nothing serious and just a Boxing Board of Control requirement. I am heartbroken that my licence has been suspended until I get the all clear but grateful I am still in good health. I will continue to stay positive and train continuously until my next fight date. It’s a minor setback...they can’t stop what’s meant to be."