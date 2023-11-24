Boxing community tributes pour in after tragic death of family man Luke Smedley

Sheffield's boxing community is in mourning after the loss of father of three Luke Smedley.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 35-year-old died three days ago - no cause of death has been announced.

Friends and relatives have already gathered to mark his passing by illuminating the skies above Nodder Road, Woodthorpe with fireworks and balloons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His father Chris, a well-known boxing trainer in Sheffield, said he was devastated, describing Luke as a "great lad, loved a laugh and was always doing pranks on anyone.

Luke (left) and Nicki Smedley

"He was a fantastic dad, brother and son. He lived for boxing and has made many friends in boxing, some becoming more like family."

Chris issued a formal tribute through The Star, detailing that Luke was the: "Beloved son of Chris and Halema, brother to Nicki and Kya.

"Luke leaves his loving wife Becki, son Little Luke aged 15 and daughters Nevaeh aged 11 and Alani aged 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Luke’s boxing career saw him complete 58 bouts with 49 wins.

Luke Smedley in his amateur fight days

"He represented Steel City Boxing Club followed by Retford ABC where he became Midlands champion and Junior ABA finalist in 2004 losing 4-2 to Liam 'Beefy' Smith ( who went on to become a super welterweight champion.)

"Little Luke is proudly following in his dad’s footsteps through boxing. Luke was a very popular lad who will be missed dearly."

A fund raiser has been set up by Nicki, who posted: "This is his family who are not asking for a lot just what you can afford. It will be helping his three babies - two little girls and his son - towards giving him the best send-off as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was loved by thousands of people and I know he will be hating us for setting this page up but with you the loving people it will help so much and we do appreciate anything you can put towards his send off."

Luke Smedley montage

Chris said the family was still waiting for the cause of death for Luke, who had moved from Sheffield to Ingoldmells, in Lincolnshire.

Luke was told he would never box again following a horrific machete attack at the High Noon pub in Woodthorpe, in 2016.

His left arm was badly damaged and the attacker's blade narrowly missed his brother Nicki's face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many people in Sheffield's boxing community have expressed their condolences on social media to family of the fighter who started off his amateur career at the Ingle gym in Wincobank.

Luke Smedley in hospital 2016

Chris Dutton mirrored the thoughts of others when he said: "I can't believe what I’ve just heard."

Hassan Karim recalled: "Luke would always have my back if I ever got into trouble. Thank you for being a massive part of my life."

Chelsea Smith added: "RIP Luke you legend. Thank you for helping me fall in love with boxing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Thank you for always being there as a coach and always having my back.

"Thank you for treating me like family and all the memories we all made with your beautiful family."

Jamie Sampson said he would "never forget the good times we had down at the gym RIP Luke."

Chris Smedley left with boxer liam cameron

Sonny Boy Price concluded: "RIP to my good friend Luke Smedley, you don’t know what’s around the corner thank God for every day you wake."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Woodhouse Boxing club is dedicating its amateur show on February 16 at Olive Grove sports grounds to Luke, saying Little Luke would be in the ring wearing the vest his dad had on when he became Midland Champion in 2004.