Bower brothers who ‘thought they were above the law’ spend first night of prison sentence behind bars over horror death crash in Sheffield 

Two brothers jailed for their part in a horror death crash in Sheffield have spent the first night of their prison sentences behind bars – after being jailed for a total of 19 years and four months between. them.

Elliott and Declan Bower were on the run when when they crashed into a people carrier during a police chase last November.

South Yorkshire Police said the pair had ‘thought they were above the law’.

The fugitives were in a stolen Volkswagen Golf being chased by the police when it ploughed into a VW Touran on Main Road, Darnall, at 79mph.

Two men, a woman and a toddler died in the collision and three others were seriously injured.

The Bower brothers, from the Manor estate, were wanted in connection with a number of offences at the time of the collision and had been circulated as ‘wanted’ by South Yorkshire Police.

Declan, aged 23, was wanted over an attempted murder, serious assault and driving while disqualified.

Elliott, 19, was wanted in connection with a serious assault, failing to attend court and failing to have a drug assessment.

At the time of the death crash, Elliott was driving and Declan was a rear seat passenger. Their friend, Mason Cartledge, was a front seat passenger.

DCI Phil Etheridge, who oversaw the police probe into the collision, said: “All three have shown little to no remorse for their reckless and selfish actions on that Friday night, which destroyed the lives of two families and prevented a mother from ever hearing her son call her mummy."

Elliott of Harborough Avenue, Manor, pleaded guilty to four counts of causing death by dangerous driving, three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and possession of cannabis. He also entered a guilty plea to failing to surrender to bail.

He was jailed for a total of 11 years and six months and banned from driving for a decade.

Declan, also of Harborough Avenue, admitted aggravated vehicle taking, death caused by an accident with aggravating factors, two counts of driving while disqualified, two counts of driving without insurance, possession of a bladed article and possession of cannabis.

He was jailed for a total of seven years and 10 months and banned from driving for seven years.



Mason Cartledge, 18, of Severnside Place, Woodhouse, guilty pleas to aggravated vehicle taking and death caused by an accident with aggravating factors, as well as possession of cannabis.

He was jailed for a total of seven years and 10 months and banned from driving for five years.



DCI Etheridge added: “Elliott Bower, as the driver, placed other road users in a constant state of danger that night.



“Both Elliott and Declan Bower had been wanted for some time and both clearly thought they were above the law. It wasn’t only officers who wanted to see them brought to justice, their actions on that evening affected the entire city of Sheffield and I’m pleased they have now been jailed for a significant length of time.”