Several fire crews from Rivelin, Parkway, Birley Moor, Central and Elm Lane fire stations were dispatched to deal with the incident at The Forge, on Boston Street.

The student residence, for Sheffield Hallam University students, is five stories high.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that crews from the five fire stations attended the fire at 4:10am, this morning.

Firefighters were called when a fire started inside The Forge student flats this morning. Picture: Google

They added: “It was an accidental kitchen fire which fire crews quickly extinguished. Crews left the scene at 5am.”

It was one of two fires attended by fire fighters in the city early today.