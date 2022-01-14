Boston Street fire Sheffield: Firefighters battle blaze in The Forge student apartments block
Firefighters from across Sheffield were called out after a flat caught fire in a Sheffield city centre apartment block this morning.
Several fire crews from Rivelin, Parkway, Birley Moor, Central and Elm Lane fire stations were dispatched to deal with the incident at The Forge, on Boston Street.
The student residence, for Sheffield Hallam University students, is five stories high.
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that crews from the five fire stations attended the fire at 4:10am, this morning.
They added: “It was an accidental kitchen fire which fire crews quickly extinguished. Crews left the scene at 5am.”
It was one of two fires attended by fire fighters in the city early today.
A fire engine from Elm Lane fire station was sent out to put out a deliberate rubbish fire at 6.45am this morning on Palgrave Road, near Southey Green. The fire crew left the scene at 6.55am.