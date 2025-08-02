A Sheffield pub landlord has promised his team a trip to Benidorm - but there’s just one catch.

Dave Kay, aged 55, who owns The Club House in Chapeltown, has told his young team that if a TikTok video they created hits 20,000 likes, he’ll fund a three-night group getaway to the Spanish seaside town.

“I really want to go with them all,” said Dave. | contributed

Currently, the video sits at just over 700 likes, so Dave is calling on the local community to get behind the challenge and help make the dream a reality.

“They’ve all been getting involved, sending the video to their friends and families. It’s been brilliant to see.”

The Club House, formerly The Ranch, was taken over by Dave in 2023.

Since then, he’s made it his mission to create a workplace people genuinely enjoy being part of.

“I’ve heard horror stories about nightmare managers but I really want this to be a happy place to work. I genuinely feel like we all get on - we’re like a little family,” he said.

Located next to the local cricket club, The Club House has become a hub for great food and good company.

Dave says his team is made up of 13 staff members, with the eldest being his 28-year-old daughter.

“I think the holiday would be a great reward and a proper team-building experience before the busy Christmas season,” he said.

“Most of them haven’t been to Benidorm before, I only went for the first time last year myself.”

The idea for the trip came after Dave bumped into one of his young staff members holidaying with her mum while he was out there.

“She ended up coming out with us , and bringing her mum. We had a great laugh, and it just goes to show how close we all are,” he added.

If the TikTok hits its target, Dave plans to shut the pub for three days and jet off from Sunday to Thursday on none other than Ryanair flights.

He laughs when asked about the itinerary.

“It’ll be sunbathing by the pool in the day and probably a fair bit of drinking at night,” he said.

“It’ll be nice to see them being waited on for once - not the other way around!”

Despite not being the most tech-savvy boss, Dave has embraced his staff’s social media efforts.

“I don’t really get TikTok,” he admitted.

“I said we should stick it on Facebook - they all just laughed and called me out of the loop!”

Now, with likes slowly ticking up, Dave is hoping for a final push from the community.

“I’d love nothing more than to take them away: they work so hard and always help each other out - whether it’s bar staff jumping in to wash pots or cover shifts. They really do deserve it.”

Help the Club House team out by giving their TikTok a like here - https://www.tiktok.com/@theclubhousechap/photo/7529880740964617494?fbclid=IwY2xjawL3An5leHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETAzNVRaTVpZSlBXcGJQWlRMAR7k8J9ZYxZEItfjqPOrCqi5xJKLnau-fClhWkbWcb6xLOQBjXBhTun_pUUniw_aem_wl8JAkORzaESRSUSA3lxHg