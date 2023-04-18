Borrow It; New tool hire library for DIY projects and crafts launches

A new tool hire library called Borrow It is launching in Barnsley, bringing a unique solution to the community's needs for affordable access to high-quality tools and other equipment.

Members of the Borrow It team with some of the tools on offer

The library is being launched by Brightbox, a local social enterprise, and hopes to promote community involvement and DIY.

There is an extensive library which includes everything from sewing machines, drills, lawn mowers, tents, tables, sanders, gazebos, strimmers, and more.

Memberships will be available for individuals, businesses, and community groups, providing a flexible and accessible service to all.

Borrow It is an online platform that allows users to browse through a range of tools and equipment, from power tools to gardening equipment, and reserve them for periods of eight days.

The service is perfect for those last-minute DIY jobs or weekend projects. Borrow it offers a simple and cost-effective way for people to access the tools they need, without having to worry about the high costs of purchasing and storing them,

The social enterprise behind Borrow It aims to promote the principles of the circular economy, reducing waste and promoting sustainability. The tool library will provide a platform for the community to access the tools and other items they need without having to purchase them, reducing the environmental impact of unused tools and equipment.

"We’re really excited to be launching Borrow It in Barnsley. Our aim is to provide an affordable, accessible, and sustainable solution for the community's tool needs, while promoting community involvement and environmental responsibility. We believe that everyone should have access to the tools they need to complete their projects without breaking the bank!"