News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
1 hour ago Greta Van Fleet announce huge tour - how to buy tickets
2 hours ago BAFTA’s ‘Memorable TV Moment Award’ nominations - full list
4 hours ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK
5 hours ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met
6 hours ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return

Borrow It; New tool hire library for DIY projects and crafts launches

A new tool hire library called Borrow It is launching in Barnsley, bringing a unique solution to the community's needs for affordable access to high-quality tools and other equipment.

By Arnika BhupalContributor
Published 18th Apr 2023, 16:22 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 16:22 BST
Members of the Borrow It team with some of the tools on offerMembers of the Borrow It team with some of the tools on offer
Members of the Borrow It team with some of the tools on offer

The library is being launched by Brightbox, a local social enterprise, and hopes to promote community involvement and DIY.

There is an extensive library which includes everything from sewing machines, drills, lawn mowers, tents, tables, sanders, gazebos, strimmers, and more.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Memberships will be available for individuals, businesses, and community groups, providing a flexible and accessible service to all.

Most Popular

Borrow It is an online platform that allows users to browse through a range of tools and equipment, from power tools to gardening equipment, and reserve them for periods of eight days.

The service is perfect for those last-minute DIY jobs or weekend projects. Borrow it offers a simple and cost-effective way for people to access the tools they need, without having to worry about the high costs of purchasing and storing them,

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The social enterprise behind Borrow It aims to promote the principles of the circular economy, reducing waste and promoting sustainability. The tool library will provide a platform for the community to access the tools and other items they need without having to purchase them, reducing the environmental impact of unused tools and equipment.

"We’re really excited to be launching Borrow It in Barnsley. Our aim is to provide an affordable, accessible, and sustainable solution for the community's tool needs, while promoting community involvement and environmental responsibility. We believe that everyone should have access to the tools they need to complete their projects without breaking the bank!"

Borrow It is now open to the public, and memberships are available to purchase. For more information, please visit https://brightbox.org.uk/borrow-it/

Related topics:BarnsleyDIY