Boris Johnson rejects Belgian strawberries in favour of English plums on surprise visit to Doncaster Market

The PM dropped into the Corn Exchange and spoke with traders and shoppers on his visit this morning – as well as also topping up on his shopping.

He received a mixed reaction – with some shoppers shaking his hand and cheering him as he mingled with Friday morning shoppers – while one woman told him: “I don’t know how you’ve got the cheek to come here.”

Mr Johnson purchased a "cob" loaf and and joked with one lobster seller: "We've got to take a few claws out of that Withdrawal Agreement."

During his trip to Doncaster, the Prime Minister told one trader "we're going to get a deal", adding: "That's the plan, anyway. And if we don't, we're coming out on October 31.

“That's what we're going to do. Here we go, that's democracy."

Mr Johnson was surrounded by excited shoppers as he visited the town, which voted by 69% to leave in the EU referendum but has been regarded as a Labour stronghold in past elections.

Boris Johnson on his visit to Doncaster Market. (Photo: Getty Images).

He showed no reaction as one man told him: "Find a deal here - this is Doncaster, not Europe."

As he walked around stalls inside the market, the Prime Minister stopped to speak with one fish seller.

With Northern Powerhouse minister Jake Berry watching on, Mr Johnson was heard remarking: "Look at that... lobster claws. We've got to take a few claws out of that Withdrawal Agreement."

Boris Johnson met with traders and shoppers. (Photo: Getty Images).

The Prime Minister also stopped off at a "cob shop", smiling as he bought a loaf of bread and scones from the stall.

After stepping outside into the packed marketplace on Friday morning, Mr Johnson reassured one shopper: "We'll get you out, we'll get us out."

As he visited a fruit stall, the Prime Minister moved towards some Belgian strawberries, before eventually buying English Victoria plums.

However, one woman was filmed tackling him on austerity saying people had died as a result of Tory policies and said: “I don’t know how you’ve got the cheek to come here.”

The Prime Minister is visiting South Yorkshire after northern politicians made a joint call for more help in their regions from his government.

In a joint article in The Times, Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham and Liverpool city region mayor Steve Rotheram said: "To get this country working again, there is an urgent need to take power out of Westminster and give it to our great cities and regions.

"We need to build a new, healthier politics that unifies people around place and positive change and delivers practical change for citizens."

They identified five "priority areas" for the Government, including the termination of the Northern Rail franchise with more local control of rail services, London-style subsidies for northern bus services, central funding to help people affected by clean air zones to switch vehicles, action on homelessness and more devolved powers putting more money under their control.

The two mayors both also support two major projects to improve transport in the regions, HS2 and Northern Powerhouse Rail, but called for more money and powers to be devolved from Whitehall to the regions.

In a speech later on Friday, Mr Johnson is expected to say: "It is time that we gave more people a say over the places where they live, and it is time that we gave you the proper ability to run things your way.