'Boris bikes' green light for Doncaster

Get your bike clips ready - because 'Boris bike' style cycle hire now looks set to come to Doncaster.

Doncaster Council's cabinet this week gave the green light to bringing a scheme to the borough which would see bikes placed at key spots around the borough for people to hire.

Council officers have now been given permission to go ahead and 'investigate and implement' a scheme for the city-style bike hire scheme for the borough through a concession agreement entered into with the German firm Nextbike.

It was approved as part of a wider discussion on cyclist looking at improving infrastructure for riders, including a proposed off road cycle track at the Doncaster Dome.

Backing the scheme, Mayor Ros Jones said: "I'm delighted to see such schemes coming forward. This is helping to tackle our public health issues and it would be zero cost to the authority with Nextbike."

She added the council was looking at drawing down funding from external sources for infrastructed plans including the cycle track.

"I think it's great news for Doncaster," she added.

Cabinet member for public health, leisure and culture, Coun Nigel Ball, said the council was in discussions with Nextbike to establish a scheme at no cost to the council.

He added: "This report is something that will push forward Doncaster as a biking town over the next few years.I support it."

The Nextbike schemes involve the public registering with the company, and then paying to pick up a bike from an access point in the street, with the amount they pay based on the amount of time they use it for.

They can then drop them off in another part of the town, or in the same area.

Cycles used on the same basis in London became known as Boris Bikes, after the former Mayor of London who was in power at the time, and have since been introduced in several towns and cities in the UK.