Bored with your board games? Join the Roundabout Game Swap!

Weary of guessing whodunnit in Cluedo? Fed up of winning and losing millions in Monopoly? Tired of landing on the cheese in Mousetrap? You need to dust off your unloved board games and head to the Roundabout Game Swap.

The Roundabout Game Swap offers a chance to share some favourites

Held in partnership with The Treehouse Board Game Café and Patriot Games - where the event will be held on Sunday July 30 from 11am to 3pm - The Game Swap is a games-themed bring & buy sale.

The Treehouse is Sheffield's first board game café, a space for gamers to explore a library of more than 800 board games, with expert staff on hand to make game recommendations and help with the rules.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People who donate games either on the day or in advance get free entry to the swap at tabletop gaming centre Patriot Games 97 Mary Street in Sheffield city centre.

Anybody who hasn’t donated games will be asked to pay an entry fee of £3, which does include re-entry for those who wish to browse more than once.

There are no set prices and people can donate what they want, based on the amount they feel each game is worth.

And all money raised will go to South Yorkshire youth homelessness charity Roundabout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Have you got a stash of old games at home that you don’t play any more?” asked Roundabout Community Fundraiser Lucy Hurd.

“This is a great chance to turn your dusty hoard into into someone else’s treasure trove and raise money for a great cause at the same time.

“The last swap these two great organisations organised for us raised an astonishing £2,500 for Roundabout and we would obviously love to see this new event raise even more and help Roundabout continue its invaluable work in supporting young people at risk of homelessness across our region.”